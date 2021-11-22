Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,328 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.31% of QIWI worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QIWI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QIWI by 843.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QIWI by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QIWI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIWI stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $520.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI plc has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 52.58%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

