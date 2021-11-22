Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 446.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.77% of Information Services Group worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of III. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 542.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 202,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

III stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

