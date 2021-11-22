Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,025 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acushnet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Acushnet by 91,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

