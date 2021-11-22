Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

ALB stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average is $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

