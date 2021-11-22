Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,423 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of i3 Verticals worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

IIIV stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $716.63 million, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

