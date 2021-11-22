Marshall Wace LLP Has $2 Million Stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Opera worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRA opened at $8.80 on Monday. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

