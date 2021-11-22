Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PLDT by 186,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHI stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

