Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.90% of LightInTheBox worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

