Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.18 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 255,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

PG&E stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

