Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.26 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 315,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of QURE opened at $29.64 on Monday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

