Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775,158 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of BABA opened at $140.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

