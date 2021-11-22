Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 237.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 132.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

