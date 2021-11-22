Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 164.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 508.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109,044 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $8.70 on Monday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $293.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

