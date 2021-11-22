Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 17,537 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 591.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $118.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

