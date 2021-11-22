Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 33,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 800,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000.

EWI stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

