Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 68,770 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADER. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.