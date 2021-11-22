Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $861.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

