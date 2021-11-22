Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 369,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Westport Fuel Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPRT opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $430.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

