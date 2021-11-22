Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 200,000 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,184,000.

Shares of CMLTU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

