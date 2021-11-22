Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 472,956 MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.97% of MediciNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNOV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.21 on Monday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

