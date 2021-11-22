Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 96,670 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,670 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Score Media and Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $782,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

SCR opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

