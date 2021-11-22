Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,799,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Uranium Energy worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 184,736 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.