Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,652 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.15 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

