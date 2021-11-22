Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,810 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $199.90 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,834. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

