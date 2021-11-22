Marshall Wace LLP Sells 125,242 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $30.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.