Marshall Wace LLP Sells 204,885 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE SEM opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

