Marshall Wace LLP Sells 35,908 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

