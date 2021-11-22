Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.08 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

