Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,158,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,028,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

