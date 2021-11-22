Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.88% of Eros STX Global worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $0.41 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

