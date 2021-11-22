Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 287,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

