Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 17,040 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 148.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.19% of OneWater Marine worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

