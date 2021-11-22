Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 18,703 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

