Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

