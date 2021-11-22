Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

