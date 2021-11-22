Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 124,464 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PRTY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.