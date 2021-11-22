Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

