Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 129,295 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of Kopin worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 105.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 650,003 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.52 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

