Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 33,769 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.16% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.