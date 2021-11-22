Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 9,311 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NYSE SPB opened at $105.08 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

