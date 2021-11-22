Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

