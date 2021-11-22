Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 38,880 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.