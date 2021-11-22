Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 66,069 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.17% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Merus has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

