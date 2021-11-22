Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 934,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,719,000 after acquiring an additional 336,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

