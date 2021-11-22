Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of Noodles & Company worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 27.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

