Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 177.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 389,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $6.65 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.