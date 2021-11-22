Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.26 Million Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.26% of Diana Shipping worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.97 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

