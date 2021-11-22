Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.28 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $137.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,059 shares of company stock worth $105,434,642 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.