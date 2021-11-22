Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 202.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.07 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

