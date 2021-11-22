Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 193.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.43 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

